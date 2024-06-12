Bad Chicken
Regular Menu
Wings
- 5 Piece Smoked Wings
Slow smoked then flash fried. Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce.$8.25
- 10 Piece Smoked Wings
Slow smoked then flash fried. Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce.$16.00
- 20 Piece Smoked Wings
Slow smoked then flash fried. Choose 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces.$31.00
- 40 Piece Smoked Wings
Slow smoked then flash fried. Choose up to 4 flavors and 4 dipping sauces.$60.00
- 100 Piece Smoked Wings
Choose up to 10 sauces to toss. Choose 10 sauces for dipping$140.00
Bomb Bowls
Sampler Plate
Sandwiches
- Classic Sandwich
Fried chicken, thick-cut pickles, fresh sliced tomato, butter lettuce, and mayo, on a toasted buttery brioche bun from a local bakery$7.75
- Grilled Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken, thick-cut pickles, fresh sliced tomato, butter lettuce, and mayo on a toasted buttery brioche bun from a local bakery$7.75
- Bad Buffalo Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with ranch, and melted mozzarella cheese, on a toasted buttery brioche bun from a local bakery$8.25
- Nashville Hot Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in our mild Nashville Hot oil, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, hot honey, and sriracha mayo, on a toasted buttery brioche bun from a local bakery$8.50
- Bacon PB&J Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in our sweet pepper jelly, topped with peanut butter sauce, and thick-cut bacon strips, on a toasted buttery brioche bun from a local bakery$9.50
- Smashburger
2 all-beef patties smashed thin with a crispy crust, 2 slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut pickles, fresh thick-sliced tomato, and mayo, on a toasted buttery brioche bun from a local bakery$8.75
Salads
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Kids Drinks
Catering Menu
Catering Wings
Catering Salads
- Small Platter BC Salad
Bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomato, and choice of dressing$50.00
- Large Platter BC Salad
Bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomato, and choice of dressing$90.00
- Small Platter BBQ Salad
Roasted corn, tortilla strips, cherry tomato, avocado, mozzarella cheese, and choice of dressing$60.00
- Large Platter BBQ Salad
Roasted corn, tortilla strips, cherry tomato, avocado, mozzarella cheese, and choice of dressing$110.00